Two people living out of a van in the parking lot of Walmart in Elk River were reported to police Friday, July 1.
The report came in at 11:20 p.m. of the individuals having what appeared to be a small recreational fire.
Elk River officers responded and talked with the occupants of a Dodge van and learned that the two — a 45-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man — were homeless and using a portable coal fire pit to cook food.
Police informed them of the complaint and, at the request of the Walmart employee who had called authorities, informed them that they were only allowed to stay in the parking lot for one more evening.
Depth finders, trolling motor stolen
A canvas tonneau cover was cut open and two depth finders — a Humminbird Helix 7 and a Helix 10 — and a Minn Kota Ulterra electric trolling motor were stolen. Two fishing poles were also taken out of a boat. Total loss is estimated at $7,050.
The theft was reported at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the 18300 block of Smith Court in Elk River.
Man arrested on multiple charges
A 38-year-old Princeton man was arrested on a number of charges in Elk River.
An officer on patrol shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, observed a male driving a Cadillac sedan westbound on Main Street from Railroad Drive in Elk River. He exhibited avoidance behaviors and his driver’s license was found to be cancelled. Police stopped the vehicle and observed signs of alcohol intoxication.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the man was arrested on a number of charges including fifth-degree possession of controlled substance, second-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, alcohol driving restriction violation, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, ignition interlock violation, no proof of insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woman arrested for DWI
Police arrested a 53-year-old Big Lake woman in Elk River for DWI after observing signs of impairment following a traffic stop.
The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Highway 169 and Main Street.
Man found on his ex-girlfriend’s porch
A woman called police after her neighbor reportedly sent her a photo of her ex-boyfriend passed out in her fenced back yard in Elk River.
The call came in at 8:14 p.m. Friday, July 1. Officers located the 45-year-old Champlin man on the back porch of the woman’s house.
A domestic abuse no contact order was confirmed along with a gross misdemeanor warrant and police arrested the man.
