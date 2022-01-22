Statewide snapshot to be taken Jan. 26 in hopes of capturing better picture of the current homeless population to address the issue better
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Carly came to Open Doors for Youth in Elk River about five years ago at age of 17, having suffered from a history of abuse and neglect. She was living in a tent with her boyfriend until it got cold, and then they began living in his car, moving about the area.
She was a statistic then, and a success story now.
Back then she was one of countless youth and adults experiencing homelessness who live a mostly invisible existence in communities across central Minnesota, including Elk River, Rogers, Otsego and Zimmerman, not to mention across the state and in urban settings.
The ones in the suburbs and the more rural areas don’t show up on street corners and in alley ways like they do in the big city, but they are out there, invisible as their existence might be.
They could be staying with friends or extended family, especially right now as the temperatures dip into the single digits and lower.
They could be couch-hopping without a permanent place to live, sleeping in a car, fish house or tent.
Those in the circles of social services, housing, nonprofits, education, churches and county governments would like to have a better handle on the numbers of people who find themselves in these positions. Once they do, better ways to address homelessness can be formulated.
Once a year, a major effort is made to do just that throughout Minnesota. This Point in Time Count, or PIT Count, is Minnesota’s annual count of all persons experiencing homelessness in both sheltered and unsheltered situations. This count is taken at a point in time nationwide and is required by HUD, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
These large-scale and communitywide efforts identify people experiencing homelessness that may not otherwise be counted, namely those in unsheltered situations, or living on the street or in a place not meant for habitation (such as a car or an abandoned building).
In Minnesota, those who are doubled up, which means they are couch-hopping or temporarily staying with friends and family, are also counted. The fact that these people are not congregating makes it harder to count them, but no less important to be counted.
Open Doors for Youth executive, housing specialist partner up
Elk River, with the benefit of Open Doors for Youth, a homeless outreach for teens and young adults, has a woman on the front lines pushing to make the count as complete as possible in the Elk River area and in Sherburne County.
Cindy Ley, the executive director of Open Doors for Youth, which opened in March 2015, has been the local coordinator of the PIT Count since 2020.
She took it on passionately, knowing she had a lot to learn in her position as the executive director of Open Doors since in 2017.
She initially partnered with Mary Jo Cobb, the former director of Sherburne County Health and Human Services, who has since retired.
She continues to work with Sherburne County Health and Human Services, which is now led by Amanda Larson.
Sherburne County also added a housing resource specialist position in September 2020. Lori Irwin, who previously worked on housing through jobs with the Salvation Army and Tri-CAP, has been co-coordinating this year’s PIT Count with Ley.
“It’s important we know the actual number,” Irwin said. “A lot of people experiencing homelessness are doubled up, and it’s hard to get a good count.”
Ley and Irwin have been increasingly tapping their contacts in the communities of Sherburne County.
They will be blanketing the area with flyers.
They have partnered with area schools. The hope is to make students, families and adults aware of the upcoming count on Jan. 26, to get as accurate of a reading as possible of homelessness in the area. This effort attempts to illuminate the impact communities are having on reducing and ending homelessness.
“While it isn’t feasible to count every single person experiencing homelessness every day, this provides a snapshot for comparison over time,” Ley said. “The number of people experiencing homeless is vastly underreported.”
Homelessness is addressed regionally through a Continuum of Care model, a community/regional strategic plan to collaborate and deliver housing and services that address the needs of people experiencing homelessness and housing instability.
There are 10 Continuum of Care models in Minnesota. Sherburne County is part of the Central Continuum of Care, which includes 13 counties in central Minnesota.
Ley said the year-over-year report is helpful, but realistically the true numbers of people experiencing homelessness is probably twice as much or more than any count that has been done.
That’s one reason Ley is so committed to making the most of the effort. She knows from research that homelessness is most effectively addressed when people are able to receive help in their community of origin.
Nearest shelters in Anoka, St. Cloud
That’s hard in Elk River, with the nearest shelters in Anoka and St. Cloud. Open Doors for Youth is helpful as a day center where clients 16-24 years of age receive services, but it is not a shelter.
The community used to have the benefit of Great River Family Promise. Children and families experiencing homelessness in the area had the benefit of this homeless outreach ministry, but that fell on hard times twice. The first time was financial in nature, and the second time was the forces created by the pandemic.
The operation faded away in the summer of 2020. Great River Family Promise Executive Director Jess Harfiel resigned after more than seven years at the helm to take another social service position.
The nonprofit provider of emergency housing that used a rotational model with churches in Sherburne and Wright counties unraveled with lack of volunteers as the ones that helped the most were some of the more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Hartfiel ran a day center for people with housing instability in Elk River and churches took turns housing these people and their families on evenings and weekends.
The operation had been going strong after fighting through financial troubles that led to the organization to go on hiatus in September 2016. The organization emerged stronger than ever in March 2017 and managed to cultivate continued financial support.
“The pandemic has cut at the heart of what we do,” she told the Star News in 2020.
The organization served well over 200 children and their families over the course of its tenure.
Homeless youth can find services locally
Youth experiencing their own homelessness still have a place to receive services. Ley and her staff know what it’s like to close the doors at the nonprofit at night and have youth not want to leave because they have nowhere to go.
In 2021, Open Doors for Youth served 81 unduplicated youth and had a total of 967 visits. Since opening in March 2015, the nonprofit has served 390 unduplicated youth and had a total of 5,138 visits. Open Doors for Youth also has heartwarming success stories.
Carly is one of them. She combined a mix of hard work, grit, and determination and the services provided by Open Doors for Youth and other agencies. Carly (not her real name) has changed the trajectory of her life and that of a young son.
With the help of Open Doors and Catholic Charities housing services, Carly and her boyfriend acquired housing when they began renting a room in a house.
Open Doors staff lost touch with her for about one year, but when she reconnected with the people in Elk River she was staying in Norwood Young America and needed help connecting to resources. They had lost their housing in the Elk River area and had bounced around a lot.
She eventually came back to the Elk River area, now as a single mom. Carly was determined to break the cycle of abuse in her family, wanting to be the kind of mom that provides a safe, loving, stable life for her son.
Courageously, she returned to high school to earn her diploma. She is currently attending college, working toward a degree in accounting, and working a steady job.
She is in a stable, supportive relationship, engaged to be married and expecting her second child. She and her fiancé also recently purchased a home.
Homeless PIT Count centers
Sherburne County Health and Human Services
13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, Jan. 27, 28 and 31 as well as Feb. 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Open Doors for Youth
554 Third St. NW, Ste. 201, Elk River, Jan. 27 and 31 as well as Feb. 1 and 2 from 1-5 p.m.
Receive a $10 gift card, hot meal and some basic needs.
CAER Food Shelf
12621 Elk Lake Rd. NW, Elk River
Jan. 27: 4-6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: 10 a.m. to noon
Jan. 31: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Receive a $10 gift card, food, and some basic needs.
Princeton Student Services
1506 First St., Princeton
Jan. 31, 3-6 p.m.
Feb. 1, 3-6 p.m.
Receive a $10 gift card and a hot meal.
People experiencing homelessness asked to come forward for gift cards, free food and a chance to counted — and better served in the future
Are you or someone you know:
• “Couch-hopping” without a permanent place to live?
• Sleeping in a car, fish house, camper or somewhere similar?
• Sleeping or camping outside?
• Doubled up in a friend’s or extended family member’s home without a place to call your home?
Get counted.
Local social service professionals, nonprofits, educators, churches and local units of government are working to see to it that you get counted if you are experiencing any of the above types of homeless the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.
This annual PIT (Point In Time) Count is a tally of people experiencing homelessness across the United States. on a single night in January. To be specific, this year it’s Jan. 26.
People experiencing homelessness are asked to fill out a short, anonymous survey up to one week after Jan. 26.
The PIT Count is important because:
• It lets community leaders know the needs of homeless people.
• It helps state leaders create plans to prevent and end homelessness.
• It could get more money for programs and affordable housing options.
