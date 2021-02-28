HOME program mobilizes network of professionals to help with handyman tasks, housekeeping, minor repairs and more
Want to stay in your own home as your age, but need a little extra help with household chores or maintenance? Help is now available in Elk River, Otsego, and Big Lake from the HOME (Home & Outside Maintenance) program, through the nonprofit Senior Community Services.
The HOME program mobilizes open-hearted people in the community to deliver reasonably priced services to help older adults, ages 60 and older, continue to live independently in their own homes.
Services are provided by a network of professionals and volunteers and include handyman tasks, housekeeping, minor repairs, painting, lawn cutting, and snow removal. Additionally, an exciting new service line launched during the pandemic is technology support in the home and over the phone.
“We are so excited to be able to offer all of our home services (to) the older adults of the Elk River community,” said Joe Kaul, program coordinator for HOME in Wright and Sherburne counties. “Our goal is to give residents the ability to stay in their own home for as long as they choose to but might just need a little help around the house to be able to do so.”
The HOME program welcomes any income level. Participants contribute to the cost of the service on a sliding fee scale based on their monthly income and ability to pay. The HOME program may accept some insurance payments, Elderly Waiver or the Alternative Care Grant for services. Caregivers can also pay for the services provided.
If you or a loved one could use help with home maintenance, minor repairs, or tech support, contact Joe Kaul at 763-416-7969 or by emailing hometeam@seniorcommunity.org.
Senior Community Services knows that most people prefer to age in place at home. That’s why the goal is to support independence as along as possible with services like the HOME program that help make life manageable for seniors and their caregivers.
To find out more, visit seniorcommunity.org and find a free virtual programming page at mnseniorcenters.org/virtual-programs.
