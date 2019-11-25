Holiday Pop Up Shop opens Nov. 29 at Salon on Main

Elk River DECA will open its Elk River Elks Holiday Shop on Nov. 29, a day better known as Black Friday.
It will have hours throughout the holiday season, including on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 30) and on Dec. 7 when Elk River Parks and Recreation hosts Santa in the Park.
The Holiday Shop will be located in Salon on Main in downtown Elk River. At the Elk River Elks Holiday Shop you will find a variety of Elk River apparel along with limited-edition items and holiday-themed items, perfect for holiday gifts.
The main goals of the Elk River Elks Holiday Shop are to get the community involved with the DECA Depot, and show off Elk spirit by supporting a local business.
“This binds the Elk River community together, making it stronger and more unified.,” DECA student Nichole Lundeen said.
Hours will be Mondays 3-7 p.m., Wednesdays 3-7 p.m., Fridays from 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21.
