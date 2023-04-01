by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
Elk River native and 2021 Elk River High School graduate Sam Hlavachek added another honor to his collegiate diving career.
On Saturday, March 4, in Buffalo, New York, Hlavachek and Indian River State College of Fort Pierce, Florida, captured its 49th National Junior College Athletic Association men’s swimming and diving championship in a row. The Pioneers finished first with a total of 1,274 points. The Pioneers swimming and diving team has won more championships than any other collegiate athletic program, men’s or women’s, in history.
Hlavachek said it means a lot to him to be a Pioneer.
“It’s crazy how long of a streak that this team has,” Hlavachek said. “There’s plenty of awesome traditions that go along with that as well. This team’s like one big family. No one’s out to get each other or cause any problems. We get along well. There’s something about Indian River that makes the chemistry good.”
Hlavachek finished second in the 1-meter dive, but he excelled in the 3-meter dive. He set a new national record score of 378 and finished in first place. Hlavachek received the honor of being the NJCAA Diver of the Year. He is also a part of the 2022-23 NJCAA All-American team and the 2022-23 NJCAA Academic All-American team.
Hlavachek said the dives were a couple of the best dives of his career.
“I had a couple of things I could’ve done better on the 1-meter,” he said. “There was a fluke with the way the scoring went. I’m OK with that, though. It was a good performance. I went out and had fun for my last time. As far as 3-meter goes, that was a perfect performance.”
Hlavachek is unsure of his future after this season. He has been in contact with a few NCAA DII and DIII diving programs and their head coaches.
“If I could just dive and not do school, I’d be down for that, but that’s not usually how it works,” Hlavachek said. “I’m leaning towards working and ending my career here [at Indian River State College].
“The main reason why it’s like that is not because I don’t like doing school or anything. The main reason is that I don’t think I’m going to find a better place than Indian River. I don’t think I’ll have a better experience anywhere else than I’ve had at this school. I’ve made many memories here [and] lifelong friends here. I’m great friends with all the coaches [and] even some of the athletic staff. They’re amazing. I can’t see myself going somewhere else and having as perfect an experience as I had here. I couldn’t have asked for anything else.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.