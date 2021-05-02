The Sherburne County Historical Society is seeking candidates to fill open seats on the board of directors of the Sherburne History Center. Positions will begin immediately for two three-year terms. Board meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month.
Board members have an opportunity to shape the culture and community of Sherburne County. Primary duties include the oversight of policy and procedures at the Sherburne History Center, assisting in fundraising activities, and the development and promotion of programs and events.
Founded in 1972, the Sherburne County Historical Society is charged with the responsibility to preserve, protect and present the history of the county. Located at 10775 27th Ave. SE in Becker, it is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The organization has been creating and presenting exhibits and programs in the current building since 2006.
For more information about the board of directors contact Mike Brubaker, executive director, at mbrubaker@sherburnehistorycenter.org or call 763-262-4433.
