Visitors asked to practice social distancing by staying ‘one cow distance apart’
After closing to the public in March in response to COVID-19, the historical Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River reopened in August for five Saturdays this fall.
One of the open days was Saturday, Sept. 19, when visitors arrived to explore the 1860s farmstead and trails and get an up-close view of the animals and gardens.
Dan Sherman, of Stillwater, was one of the people visiting for the first time that day. He said he really liked the farm and seeing things the way they used to be, right down to the square nails in the barn.
The Kelley Farm will be open two more Saturdays this fall: Oct. 10 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or through the box office at 651-259-3015. A limited number of walk-up tickets will also be available. Last entry is at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.
The Oliver Kelley Farm, a National Historic Landmark, was the home of Oliver H. Kelley, founder of the Grange, the first successful national farming organization. The site showcases the story of farming, food and agriculture — past and present.
The farm is located at 15788 Kelley Farm Road, 2.5 miles southeast of downtown Elk River on Highway 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.