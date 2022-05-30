The Hillbilly’s Hero Fun Run took place at Woodland Trails Regional Park on Saturday, May 21, in memory of Capt. Jeff Hill, an Air Force pilot who was killed in the line of duty in 2010.
Rachael Hill, the surviving spouse of Capt. Jeffrey A. Hill, USAF, is the president of the Jeff Hill Legacy Fund.
More than 75 people ran in the Hillbilly’s Hero Fun Run on Saturday, May 21, at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River.
T.J. Hill, a junior at Elk River High School and a member of the Elk River High School National Honor Society, organized the race as a fundraiser for the Jeff Hill Legacy Fund, a nonprofit organization in memory Hill’s father, Capt. Jeff Hill.
Capt. Hill was an Air Force pilot who was killed in the line of duty in a C-17 plane crash on July 28, 2010.
T.J. raised $3,000 for AFROTC educational scholarships and accepted a $300 donation from the Elk River American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112.
T.J. created the walk/run not only to raise money, but to complete his service hours for National Honor Society.
He and his family said that the event also brought awareness to the true meaning of Memorial Day: to honor those who died in service to the United States.
Memorial Day is on Monday, May 30, nearly 12 years after the tragic death of the Elk River student’s father.
