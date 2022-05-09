by Jim Boyle
Editor
When Randy Piasecki came to the small Sherburne County town of Zimmerman in 1994, the population was about 1,200.
It’s now more than 6,700, and that doesn’t include the township residents that live just outside the city.
If you look at a radius of 3.5 miles from the intersection of Sherburne County Road 4 and Highway 169, the city administrator says there’s more than 15,000 people to beckon interest from commercial and real estate developers.
What’s more, road construction over the next several summers will make getting to Zimmerman and other nearby communities in Sherburne and Wright counties even easier in the future.
That was clear after hearing from city administrators in Elk River, Otsego, Ramsey and Zimmerman as well as Sherburne County’s top administrator at a recent economic development update hosted by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce at The Links at Northfork.
Kevin Bergstron, of Edina Realty and the chamber, facilitated the discussion. The work on highways 10 and 169 seemed to connect city administrators Piasecki; Cal Portner, of Elk River; and Kurt Ulrich, of Ramsey. The following is some of what the three men had to say. Joni Astrup has prepared reports on other aspects of the forum that can be found on pages 13 and 14.
It has been hunting season on stoplights in the Highway 10 corridor for several years now, and the latest effort kicked into a higher gear this past week with the 169 Redefine Project that has taken the highway down to one lane both directions in Elk River as part of an effort to clear five lighted intersections in three years. Road closures will occur this weekend. (See page 2)
Such an effort on Highway 10 in Ramsey and Anoka already started a few years ago.
Ramsey was successful getting the Armstrong Boulevard interchange built a few years ago, and highway improvements continue to come with Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard scheduled to be completed in the next three years, according to Ulrich.
“All of that funding has been allocated,” he said. “That’s really an exciting prospect for the city.”
Ramsey’s population is approaching 30,000.
“With those highway improvements in Ramsey and the city of Anoka, people and businesses and employees will be able to get to the downtown core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul without having to stop at a stoplight,” Ulrich said. “That’s really important to the business community as well as commuters. When you think about it, it does bring the city of Ramsey five to 10 minutes closer to the average person.”
Piasecki said what’s happening in Anoka and Ramsey with Highway 10 and Elk River with Highway 169 is going to make for very predictable drive times.
“Downtown Ramsey to downtown Zimmerman will be less than 15 minutes with all green lights, according to developers who have clocked it,” Piasecki said. “We will be the only stoplight between I-94 ... and Grand Casino Mille Lacs.”
But Piasecki and other officials hope to marry a proposal for an interchange at Sherburne County Road 4 and Highway 169 in Zimmerman with the completion of the work in Elk River.
Piasecki told the crowd the Sherburne County Public Works Department has taken the lead in applying for grant funding and working on designs for an overpass interchange so they can eliminate that light.
“Timing could coincide with Elk River for a continuous freeway corridor and ripping the Band-Aid off at once for the entire system,” he said.
Some of the most significant growth in the region has been multi-family housing. Zimmerman hasn’t had a lot of apartment building developments over the years, “but in a 30-month timeframe we’ll have added 367 units,” Piasecki said. “That includes 302 units of market rate apartments and 65 units of senior assisted living and memory care.
“The combination of growth, highway improvements and vacant lands up there coupled with predictable drive times are hopefully going to make it a little more advantageous to locate up there.”
Piasecki said he urges site locators look at the ZIP codes, because the population of the Zimmerman area is much larger than the 3.5-square-mile city.
Ulrich said Ramsey has seen 150 housing permits a year come through City Hall for last five years — “a nice, steady growth pattern we have been able to adapt to.”
It also has a residential lot supply that could already carry the city for another two to three years.
Off to the east of the site of the economic development forum is Ramsey’s newest industrial park with several hundred thousand square feet space that is in process, Ulrich said.
All the growth triggers other municipal needs, of course. Ramsey embarked on a process of designing and building a water treatment plant to address iron and manganese issues in its municipal water supply.
“That will break ground this year,” Ulrich said. “That’s a $32 million project.”
Ramsey also just completed a “lifetime public works facility” that will meet its needs for the next 50 years, Ulrich said.
Meanwhile, the city continues to reinvest in its streets and parks.
“Many of the streets and infrastructure were developed in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and so a lot needs to be revamped and reconstructed,” Ulrich said. “That’s been taking up a lot of our efforts.”
Elk River finishing up $35 million in park and recreation improvements
Elk River City Administrator Cal Portner said the Elk River City Council met recently for an annual retreat and agreed to take a deep breath, relax and breathe a little bit going forward this year as it completes $35 million in park improvement projects and a number of other construction projects.
Elk River has expanded is public safety building for fire station No. 2 and the police department, and later this spring the city will open up fire station No. 3 near Twin Lakes Elementary School.
As the Active Elk River campaign wraps up, the 169 Redefine has become front and center.
“That will have tremendous impact long term on our community,” Portner said. “I think it will be well worth it once it is all said and done.”
Meanwhile, the community of Elk River should be able to enjoy the fruits its labor over the last few years.
Orono Park will become a destination play area for all ages once it’s completed, and YAC (the Youth Athletic Complex) will have updated, modern facilities for all of the youth teams that play there.
The former location of Saxon Motors, which became a blighted area along Highway 10, is being redeveloped as dirt is moved to build two 90-unit apartment buildings in a development that will tie into Mississippi River frontage.
“It will (become) a nice area that connects the riverfront back to parts of Elk River,” Portner said.
The city of Elk River has partnered with Sherburne County to use federal funds to expand broadband to 247 homes in unserved areas of the city.
It’s also in the process of expanding Nature’s Edge Business Park. In exchange for access to sewer and water, Cargill gave the city land for a future business park that will accommodate 28 acres or so of commercial industrial land.
Elk River’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority has a 1.8-acre redevelopment project near downtown Elk River.
“We’re really excited about this,” Portner said. “This is the first project the HRA has really sunk their teeth into, buying up properties ... and trying to create a vision for something that would connect to downtown as 169 improvements are completed.”
The Fox Haven development just west of Westbound Liquor store offers 3 acres of commercial property for retail and a restaurant to provide neighborhood service, Portner said.
Growth creates needs
Piasecki said for Zimmerman to accommodate growth, the city purchased a piece of property from the county for Well No. 3 that will lead to a new treatment plant and water tower.
“We’re running out of capacity in our sewer plant,” he said. “At the same time we are in year two of our four-year facility planning process for an expansion of our wastewater treatment facility. Between the two projects we’re looking at a $25 to $30 million price tag.”
The city is also working to reduce congestion on Sherburne County Road 4 — the only east-west corridor in town.
“We just wrapped up a six-year effort on repairing and replacing the installation of sewer and water and street infrastructure,” he said.
No end seen to new housing starts
Piasecki said Zimmerman issues about 60 building permits a year for single-family homes. The going rate is about $350,000 to $550,000, depending on size and level of finish.
“If you would have told me that 10 years ago, I would have fallen off this stool,” Piasecki said. “It’s a new world.”
Portner said the city of Elk River’s last housing study was done in 2018, and at that time the study called for 600 and 785 homes of different styles, from single-family, townhome to multi-family.
“We have basically (achieved) that,” Portner said, alluding to the two 90-unit apartment buildings going up on the Saxon property, a 90-unit apartment complex west of Joplin and Waco area starting this spring, along with workforce housing along Highway 169 and a similar project on the east side of town that has secured state and federal funding.
The city has also recently heard a concept plan review of nearly a 600-home development from a national developer on the east side of the city south of the Miske Meadows development. This one will be single-family homes, single detached townhomes, and four- to six-plexes slab on grade that will go for $300,000 each, Portner said. The single-family homes will go from $500,000 to $700,000, he added.
Ulrich said 20 years ago the desire was for large lot rural development with septic systems and individual water supply. Now, it’s smaller lots and one-level villa homes.
In the last five years about 1,000 units of multi-family housing had been planned around the City Hall area in Ramsey’s downtown area. The city has pulled back on the flow of multi-family until commercial building has caught up.
“The city itself owns much of the land around our downtown COR areas planned for the city’s highest density,” Ulrich said.
There are a half dozen or more projects going on the city.
“We still have a high demand, and we’re starting to see more townhomes and what’s called ‘accessible’ single-family homes, ranging in prices from $350,000 to $550,000.”
