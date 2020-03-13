A Highway 169 Redefine business meet-and-greet set for Monday has been postponed.
Here's the statement from the city of Elk River's website:
With guidance from state health officials about protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans and preventing further spread of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will indefinitely postpone all scheduled public meetings and project open houses statewide, effective immediately.
This includes the business meet-and-greet for Highway 169 in Elk River previously scheduled for March 16, from 3 - 4:30 p.m.
Please look for updates on a new date/time for this event in the coming weeks.
Never miss a project update by signing up for Notify Me at ElkRiverMN.gov/169NotifyMe, the city’s online alert tool which allows you to customize notifications for items that are important to you. Also, check out the 169 Redefine project webpage where you’ll find project materials, FAQs and resources for additional information by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/169Redefine.
