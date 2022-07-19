Motorists will encounter changes this week when navigating through the two 169 Redefine work zones in Elk River.
Highway 169, 197th Avenue work zone
Crews paved the northbound lanes of Highway 169 at 197th Avenue on Saturday, July 16. The day was hot and humid. Steam could be seen as semi-load trucks delivered 200+ degree hot asphalt from the materials plant to be paved. The next step is to stripe and prepare lanes for this week’s traffic onto the new northbound side.
On Wednesday night, July 20, both directions of Highway 169 will switch from the south side onto the newly constructed north side at 197th Avenue.
The switch will be completed by Thursday morning, July 21, and crews will start construction on the southbound side of Highway 169.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists to follow construction signs and be alert for changes in the work zone as everyone learns the new set-up.
Highway 169 remains one-lane, each direction through the work zone, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the 197th Avenue bridge and access connections are ready to open in late October. 197th Avenue remains closed west of Highway 169 to Irving Street/Holt Street and east of Highway 169 to east of Evans Street.
Highway 10/101/169 work zone closure
Highway 10 in Elk River will close four nights to construct the bridge deck. Like all construction work, the schedule is tentative and subject to change due to materials, contractor or weather, according to MnDOT.
Highway 10 is scheduled to close in both directions at the Highway 10/101/169 interchange so construction crews can work on the northbound Highway 101/169 bridge over Highway 10 each overnight as follows:
• Closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 21, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 22, to set bridge girders .
• Closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, to form bridge deck.
• Closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 28, to form bridge deck.
• Closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 3, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug 4, to pour concrete deck.
Detour
Westbound Highway 10 will detour to the Highway 169/Sherburne County Road 33 interchange, then back to Highway 10. Eastbound Highway 10 will detour to the Highway 101/Wright County Road 39/90th Avenue. interchange, then back to Highway 10. The detour map can be found on the project web page at https://tinyurl.com/5y6bfbx8.
Note: The northbound Highway 101 access to westbound Highway 10 at the bridge will also be closed. Use the westbound Highway 10 detour.
Merge with caution
Southbound Highway 101 is reduced to a single-lane between the Highway 10/101/169 interchange and the Highway 101/Wright County Road 39/90th Avenue interchange. The lane closure is needed to add a new access lane between the interchanges along southbound Highway 101. MnDOT asks motorists to please use extra caution as vehicles enter and exit or continue through the area to Rogers.
Check 511mn.org for up-to-date traffic and road conditions on state highways.
Overall, MnDOT asks motorists traveling on Highway 10, 101 and 169 in Elk River to please slow down and focus on safety as they navigate through the reduced single-lane work zones, especially at peak travel times as traffic will be stop and go.
Highway 10 in Anoka is also a single-lane work zone, so MnDOT asks motorists to plan accordingly.
More about the 169 Redefine project
When the freeway is complete in 2024, the project will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottle necks, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Highway 169 in Elk River. For more details visit the 169 Redefine Elk River project webpage at https://tinyurl.com/55pecvnz, or contact the MnDOT Project Team at https://tinyurl.com/5ea8xpht.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.