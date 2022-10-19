highway

Photo by MnDOT

Work continues at the 197th Avenue and Highway 169 work site the week of Oct. 10. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Oct. 18, that it is on schedule to have all four lanes of Highway 10, 101 and 169 open by Nov. 1.

During the next two weeks motorists will encounter and see changes as crews open lanes and accesses in both work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to watch and expect changes as they travel through the Elk River area each day — from morning to evening commute.

