The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Oct. 18, that it is on schedule to have all four lanes of Highway 10, 101 and 169 open by Nov. 1.
During the next two weeks motorists will encounter and see changes as crews open lanes and accesses in both work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to watch and expect changes as they travel through the Elk River area each day — from morning to evening commute.
Off-road work will continue as long as weather permits. This includes construction of retaining walls and a noise barrier, as well as relocating and installing utilities.
Bridge work at Highway 169 and 197th Avenue
Crews are working on the 197th Avenue bridge railings, sidewalk and approaches. 197th Avenue is scheduled to open over the bridge in late October. Southbound Highway 169 has been shifted back onto the new outside southbound lane and northbound will remain in the outside lane as crews complete work in the inside median.
Highway 10/101/169
Crews are completing final paving, concrete bridge slopes, road markings and turf establishment.
The temporary westbound Highway 10 signal to southbound Highway 101 will remain operational until the permanent signal parts arrive from the manufacturer in late fall or early spring.
For up-to-date traffic and road conditions through Elk River, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
A glance at next year
In 2023, Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from April to November as two new interchanges are constructed at Jackson Avenue/193rd Avenue and School Street.
In early spring, MnDOT and the City of Elk River will host a 2023 construction open house. The public will have an opportunity to view layouts and ask questions. More details to become available when known.
Spring 2023 construction will begin in full swing depending on an early or late spring thaw. Crews will then:
• Construct temporary Highway 169 bypass lanes on the west side of southbound Highway 169 at both Jackson/193rd Avenue and School Street.
• Close Highway 169 access to/from Jackson Avenue and 193rd Avenue.
• Close Highway 169 access to/from School Street.
• Place Highway 169 motorists on the temporary bypass lanes as the new bridge work begins.
• Remove the Highway 169 signal systems.
Access will be open and maintained to those who work, visit, or live along Highway 169 in Elk River; however, expect changes.
Highway 169 access will be open at Highway 10, Main Street and 197th Avenue. Also temporary accesses will be available between:
• Holt Street and southbound Highway 169
• Northbound Highway 169 and Evans Street
• Highway 169 and School Street
When the freeway is complete in 2024, the project is designed to improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottle necks, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Highway 169 in Elk River.
