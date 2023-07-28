Highway 169 conversion to freeway continues

Highway 169 conversion to freeway continues

Crews poured concrete Tuesday, July 18, on the new 193rd Avenue bridge deck in Elk River.

Meanwhile, work continues full speed ahead:

• Decking continues on the School Street bridge with an anticipated deck pour of Aug. 8.

• Grading operations are taking place on southbound Highway 169 on the south end of the work zone as well as School Street.

• MSE wall construction continues in several areas along the project.

Crews poured concrete Tuesday, July 18, on the new 193rd Avenue bridge deck in Elk River.

Meanwhile, work continues full speed ahead:

  
Load comments