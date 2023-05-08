Highway 10 road construction update

Which Hwy 10 Anoka roads are open and closed? This May 2023 overview map should help.
Spring has sprung which means the second year of construction is in full swing on the Hwy 10 work zone in Anoka. There have been a lot of traffic shifts, road and ramp closures these past few weeks. It’s not always easy to visualize what’s open and what’s closed. This map shows the current traffic impacts. No other major changes are expected until late May (subject to change). You can avoid the Hwy 10 construction zone by using Round Lake Blvd. to Bunker Lake Blvd. to Sunfish Lake Blvd. We understand that detours and closures are inconvenient. We strive to provide the most access with the least disruption during this major project. Thank you for your patience!
More about this project
MnDOT and the City of Anoka are working together to reconstruct and improve roads and bridges on Hwy 10 between Thurston Ave. and 7th Ave. through Anoka. When complete, the two-year Hwy 10 Anoka project will improve traffic flow, decrease traffic delays and increase safety. Construction is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024. For more information, including upcoming traffic impacts, visit the Hwy 10 Anoka project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, contact the Hwy 10 Anoka project team.
