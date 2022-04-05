Highway 10 in Anoka will close in both directions the weekend of April 8-11 for demolition of the 4th Avenue and Rum River Regional Trail bridges over the highway. The road will close from 10 p.m. Friday, April 8 until 5 a.m. Monday, April 11 between Highway 47/Ferry Street and 7th Avenue in Anoka. Eastbound Highway 10 drivers will detour on southbound Highway 169 and eastbound Highway 610. Westbound Highway 10 drivers will detour on westbound Highway 610, westbound I-94 and northbound Highway 101. Nearby residents may experience some noise, lights and vibration as crews work 24 hours a day.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change.
When possible, motorists should consider a different highway route that doesn’t go through Anoka and help keep the community safe by using posted detour routes and avoid cutting through neighborhoods. Motorists should also consider using Metro Transit buses, Northstar commuter rail, carpooling, Park and Ride lots or telecommuting.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Anoka are working together to repair aging roads and bridges and build new interchanges on the highway between Thurston Avenue and 7th Avenue in Anoka. The rebuilt road will improve traffic flow, decrease congestion and increase safety along and across Highway 10.
Construction is expected to be complete by the spring of 2024.
Real time traffic information is available at 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app on your Apple or Android device.
