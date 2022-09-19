Highway 10 Corridor Study Open House slated at Elk River City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 22

The City of Elk River is hosting an open house to discuss the Highway 10 Corridor Study on Sept. 22 from 3:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway. The study aims to determine future improvements to safety and mobility along the Highway 10 corridor between TH10/169 and the eastern limits of the city.

Residents and business representatives are encouraged to attend the open house to discuss the future of the area. If you have questions or are unable to attend the meeting and would like more information please contact Justin Femrite, City of Elk River Public Works Director/Chief Engineer jfemrite@elkrivermn.gov / 763-635-1051.

