Highway 10 Corridor Study Open House slated at Elk River City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 22

The City of Elk River is hosting an open house to discuss the Highway 10 Corridor Study on Sept. 22 from 3:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway. The study aims to determine future improvements to safety and mobility along the Highway 10 corridor between TH10/169 and the eastern limits of the city.
Residents and business representatives are encouraged to attend the open house to discuss the future of the area. If you have questions or are unable to attend the meeting and would like more information please contact Justin Femrite, City of Elk River Public Works Director/Chief Engineer jfemrite@elkrivermn.gov / 763-635-1051.
Highway 10 is an important transportation route connecting economic centers and regions throughout Minnesota. Growth and economic development along this corridor continue to add significant volumes to this busy four-lane expressway.
Increased volumes lead to fewer gaps in traffic flow resulting in safety and connectivity issues. There have been 200 crashes in the most recent five years within the corridor study area.
The primary goal of the Highway 10 Corridor Study is to create a future vision for the corridor that improves safety, manages access, improves freight movement, manages congestion into the future, and aligns with the City’s development goals.
A key focus in accomplishing this goal statement is determining access management options for key intersections along the corridor.
The project area includes Highway10 from Highway 169 to Jarvis Street.
Project Partners include: City of Elk River, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Sherburne County, Anoka County and the City of Ramsey.
