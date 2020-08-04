The Minnesota State High School League has decided to move football and volleyball to spring, while other fall sports will remain in the fall, according to a tweet by John Millea @MSHSLjohn.
The MSHSL Board also decided to start soccer practices on Aug. 17 (as scheduled) with 20% reduction in weeks, 30% reduction in number of competitions, no scrimmages and plans for 1-2 games per week. Decision on postseason events are yet to be determined.
Return to participation for adapted soccer will be addressed through collaborative planning with the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association and the MSHSL. The Elk River Area School District does not offer adapted soccer.
Girls tennis, cross-country and girls swimming and diving were approved by the MSHSL Board with the following limits:
•Limit of 3 teams in cross country events
•Limit 2 teams in tennis and swim/dive
•Limit 1-2 events per week per team
Calendar-wise, the MSHSL will go with a new “four-season” plan for 2020-21. Fall and winter as scheduled, spring from mid-March to mid-May, summer from May until early July. Traditional spring sports will move to summer schedule.
Spring sports that lost their season last spring will be allowed to hold practices this fall, as will volleyball and football, Millea tweeted. He also tweeted that the board did not discuss moving any spring sports to fall. The only decisions today focused on fall sports.
