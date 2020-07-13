The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners has approved a plan to reopen 32 of the 41 libraries in the county library system.

The libraries to be opened before the end of the year include the Rogers Library, located at 21300 John Milless Drive in Rogers.

The Rogers Library also began offering curbside pick-up library services on July 6. For details, go to https://tinyurl.com/y9evr5hp.

