Jim Hecker and Rachael Hill are the two most recent Elk River Volunteer of the Month award recipients.
Hecker was recognized earlier this month by Elk River Mayor John Dietz as a volunteer of the month for his many contributions to the community.
Hecker has provided honorable service through leadership in various local civic organizations. He is a former board member for Three Rivers Community Foundation and the Anoka Technical College Advisory Council. Hecker also serves on the Steering and Building Committees for Elk River Lutheran Church and is an integral part of the Furniture and Things Community Event Center’s Advisory Commission.
Among his many contributions, Hecker shares his talent and expertise in woodcarving by leading a group at the senior activity center and serves as club president for the Plymouth Woodcarvers’ Club.
Dietz recognized Hill on Feb. 16 as February’s Volunteer of the Month for her dedication and service to the community. Hill is the president and CEO of the Jeff Hill Legacy Fund, which provides financial assistance for educational expenses to young cadets in the United States Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. She also serves as a member of the Elk River Youth Sports Commission, and a liaison for the Elk River High School Quarterback Club, in addition to coaching flag and tackle football. Hill also volunteers at the Elk River Y Church and has led and assisted with countless fundraising efforts/events for various local organizations.
Each month, Dietz recognizes individuals for their outstanding volunteer efforts that ultimately contribute to the overall quality of life in Elk River. To learn more about award eligibility, or to nominate a resident, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
