Heath honored for volunteerism

Carol Heath accepted the award from acting Mayor Garrett Christianson as Elk River Mayor John Dietz was absent.

Carol Health has been recognized as the most recent volunteer of the month.

Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected her for her commitment to bettering the community.

 Heath dedicates quite a bit of service to the American Legion, including volunteering for fish fries, bake sales, and cooking for their annual Christmas dinner. She also works the Legion’s Veteran’s Lake luncheon and fishing outing, in addition to spending time volunteering for her church’s daycare.

