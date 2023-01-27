Any radon level poses some health risk and it is not possible to reduce radon to zero, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The best approach is to lower the radon level as much as possible, MDH advises. The Environmental Protection Agency has set the action level at 4 pCi/L. At 4 pCi/L or higher it is recommended a radon mitigation system is installed to reduce the radon level.
Two out of five homes in Minnesota have high levels of radon, and health experts are urging people to test their homes for the colorless, odorless gas.
Radon is found in the soil and can get into homes through the sump pump area, cracks in the foundation and other means.
Exposure to radon over a long period of time can lead to lung cancer.
In fact, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers, according to Gavin Woodland, health promotion coordinator with Wright County.
“I don’t say it to scare anybody. ... We want to make everyone aware,” Woodland said in a presentation to the Otsego City Council on Monday, Jan. 23.
January is Radon Action Month, when health experts make a special push to urge everyone to test their home for radon. Winter is the best time to test for radon, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Woodland said test kits are sold at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo for $5 each. They also are available online at mn.radon.com for $12.95 and some hardware stores carry them. Additionally, he said Wright County will have the kits available for people to purchase at community events.
While radon levels vary throughout the state, the average radon level in Minnesota is more than three times higher than the U.S. radon level.
Woodland said people should test their homes for radon every two to five years. If levels are above a certain benchmark, a mitigation system is recommended to reduce radon levels.
Radon mitigation systems typically involve installing a venting pipe and fan to pull the gas from under the home to the outside, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Otsego Council Member Jeff Dahl said he had a mitigation system installed in his home a few years ago after testing for radon.
More information about radon in Minnesota is available on the Minnesota Department of Health website at https://bit.ly/2T89DkC or by calling the Minnesota Department of Health Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or 1-800-798-9050.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.