radon

Any radon level poses some health risk and it is not possible to reduce radon to zero, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The best approach is to lower the radon level as much as possible, MDH advises. The Environmental Protection Agency has set the action level at 4 pCi/L. At 4 pCi/L or higher it is recommended a radon mitigation system is installed to reduce the radon level.

2 out of 5 Minnesota homes have high levels

by Joni Astrup

Load comments