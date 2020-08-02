Headlines sometimes catch my eye and sometimes they don’t. One did last week in an opinion piece in the Star Tribune, although it was the subhead that was more compelling.
The main headline: There’s no excuse for the food you’re wasting. The subhead: On average, you toss out 400 pounds of food a year But there are things you, the government and the private sector can do about it
Okay, wait a minute, I thought to myself. In a bad year I might toss out five pounds of food. That means someone else has to throw away an extra 395 pounds to keep up that average, if it is accurate,
Amanda Little, a professor of journalism and science writing at Vanderbilt University, authored the piece in the Strib. She wrote that, on average, Americans were tossing away more than a pound of uneaten food per person each day, amounting to about 400 pounds per year (The math tells me that in a four-person family that would be 1,600 pounds. Or, like in my nine-person family back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, that would have been 3,600 pounds a year.)
I don’t know about you but those figures seem quite high. Our family, in fact, subsisted with a huge garden that found us eating fresh vegetables daily during the right time of year, canning forever and ever for the months ahead, and making use of a root cellar where we stored potatoes, carrots and onions. Our basement was filled with shelves that were four high and the canned goods there kept us well stocked with healthy food until nearly the next summer.
If you want to make the argument that not every family did that, fine. Still, doesn’t 400 pounds per person sound questionable?
Little, also the author of a Bloomberg Opinion series on the fate of food after COVID-19, as well as a book about what we’ll eat in a “bigger, hotter, smarter world,” says Americans waste about 50% more food per capita than France and nearly double that of the U.K. She reports that according to our government’s estimates, the cost of food waste is about $161 billion annually.
She notes in her next paragraph that millions of Americans have lost their jobs and that 98% of food banks in the U.S. are reporting demand increases, while 37% report critical shortfalls. She writes at length about a 2015 collaborative plan by the USDA, EPA and FDA to cut food waste by 50% by 2030, a plan endorsed by the Trump administration. She also writes that food donations by famers, restaurants, schools and markets could cut down greatly on food waste if the government would limit civil and criminal liability for those making such donations.
And then she got to a point with which I agree, that of clearing the confusion about expiration dates on perishable foods, which she says vary widely from state to state. She quotes someone at the Harvard Law School as saying that supermarkets lose about $1 billion a year because of food that expires in theory, but not in reality, before it’s sold.
I recently pulled out four frozen chicken breasts that had found their way to the back of the refrigerator freezer and had a “best if used” date of sometime in early 2019. They were fine. I’ll admit to overbuying items on sale and also recently used a boxed meal that was six months past the expiration date, and a can of vegetables that was 14 months past the date stamped on it. No, I’m not advocating that people do that, just that those dates are meaningless in many cases. There are some who go by those dates.
There is a bill pending in the U.S. House that would standardize dozens of different date-labeling laws, but it has been put on hold because of the pandemic. Little wrote in her piece in the Tribune that there is an idea that would allow farmers to receive a tax credit, rather than a deduction, for donating surpluses to food banks. She also writes at extreme length about bans on organic waste and surcharges for landfills that have been effective in California for reducing waste.
“Of course,” she wrote, “consumers hold the greatest responsibility in reducing food waste. Forty percent of all wasted food comes from homes, and most of what gets tossed is perishable produce, dairy and meats.” She makes the reasonable point that changing buying behaviors would help cut that waste down.
Little writes that buying mottled or misshapen fruits and vegetables would help cut down on waste and says they taste just as good “and may be better for you.” I’m not sure why they would be better for you. But then, I’m not a food expert.
Who of us hasn’t put green tomatoes into a paper grocery bag and, a few days later, ended up with perfectly good tomatoes that might otherwise have gone to waste. I do it every August and/or September.
I just read through the whole Tribune piece again and agree with the last paragraph that says for decades many Americans have taken an overabundance of fresh foods for granted. But it’s still hard for me to believe, even if it is an average, that each of us tosses 400 pounds of food away each year.
Don’t tell anybody but I’m going to go through the cupboard and the freezer to see if there’s anything there I should use real soon before it becomes even more outdated. — Luther Dorr, APG ECM columnist
