This week marks the 55th anniversary of the death of Roger Cornelius.

Roger was my high school classmate who was tragically killed in a car accident in 1966.

I remember Roger as a guy with many talents. He was a friend to everyone and knew just what to say in any situation.

He was a great athlete and musician. He was a leader in every sense of the word.

Roger was my best friend. He was there for me when I was a lost high school kid trying to find my way.

He helped me gain self-confidence and always was there to pick me up when I faltered.

I still carry Roger’s senior class picture in my wallet.

Even after all these years I think about Roger often.

I know that if he had lived, he would have accomplished great things.

For me, he will never be forgotten. — John Dietz, Elk River

