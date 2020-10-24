My Friends, how about a few minutes of positive news in a negative campaign. Neither Biden nor Trump are worthy of my vote but Trump in three and half years has accomplished more than Joe Biden accomplished in his 47 years in Washington. I am voting for Trump because –
• I am a senior citizen and this is the first president that I know that has not started or expanded war efforts somewhere in the world. Major accomplishment!
• Trump is bringing home the troops. Iraq has gone from 5,200 troops to 3,000 troops with more scheduled to come home. Afghanistan is scheduled for troop reduction from 4,500 to 2,500 by January 1, 2021.
• Trump has been nominated for the Noble Peace Prize three times - primarily because of his efforts in the Middle East and for reducing America’s past practices to get involved in any and every war.
• Today the paper reports that Bahrain is in the process of establishing relations with Israel. Bahrain is the fourth Arab country to establish relationships with Israel because of the work of Jared Kushner. This has been an ongoing effort since the establishment of Israel as an independent country in 1948. All efforts by past presidents have failed.
• Trump eliminated the world’s two most wanted terrorist leaders – Qassim al-Rimi and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Terrorist activities have gone quiet across the world.
• Yes, Trump can be a bully but let us not deny that Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, are also bullies. Bullies need bullies to succeed.
• Planned Parenthood and abortion providers internationally have been defunded.
• Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem after failed promise of all past presidents.
• Signed the VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
• Before the COV-19 pandemic we had the lowest unemployment rates across all demographics.
• Warp Speed is an effort that should give us a COV-19 vaccine by the end of 2020.
I am willing to give the bully four more years. — Duane Crosland, Elk River
