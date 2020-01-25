He’s a tireless volunteer who works with a quiet professionalism
I’m writing this letter to the editor in support of my friend, Paul Novotny. I met Paul 20 years ago when we were both volunteering for the local Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Chapter. Since first meeting Paul, we have worked as volunteers on many different events and for several organizations. Paul is a tireless volunteer, willing to step up and offer help whenever and wherever it is needed.
Paul’s quiet professionalism in everything he does impresses me. I was very excited when Paul told me he was going to run for state representative. I can’t think of a better candidate to represent us in St. Paul. Paul is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.
He is a conservative, pro-life candidate who will work hard for our community. Please support Paul in the upcoming election. — Scott Olson, Big Lake
