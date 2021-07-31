Matt Hayen

Matt Hayen took his oath of office from Mayor Paul Knier. 

Matt Hayen has been appointed as Big Lake’s chief of police.

He replaces Chief Joe Scharf, who retired in May.

Prior to serving as police chief, Hayen was the deputy chief of police for the city of Big Lake.

Hayen came to Big Lake in April 2016 after serving as a deputy with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

