Great River Regional Library has introduced new hotline service,
Call the library hotline to ask community and library questions.
The hotline is a way to ensure people get reliable and trusted information. Friendly library staff are happy to answer questions about borrowing from the library, accessing library accounts, and recommending movies and books. However, people can also call the library hotline to ask questions about filling out the census, filing for unemployment, using technology (like a cell phone or laptop), asking general community questions, and simply getting COVID-19 updates.
The library’s hotline number is 1-833-GET-GRRL (1-833-438-4775). The hours for the hotline are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more about the new hotline service and other updates from Great River Regional Library, visit the library website at griver.org.
Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties, including the Elk River Library. Great River Regional Library supplies the residents of central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, programming and information services.
