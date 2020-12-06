Hats off to Otsego deputy clerk
I hope this letter finds you remaining positive and testing negative.
I would like to share a story about someone who recently made a great contribution to our local democratic process, Bethany Benting, deputy clerk for the city of Otsego.
About 10 days before the election, the city clerk of Otsego resigned. At this point, Bethany had only been working for the city for just over six months and was thrown into a situation where she was the de facto head election official for the city of Otsego — a position normally provided months of training and planning. When Bethany took over, there were no systems in place and a staunch learning curve ahead of her.
On Oct. 27, direct balloting began. Bethany trained us, election judges, in a timely manner, and made herself available if there were any hiccups or questions. During these days, there was constantly a line outside of City Hall; over 2,000 residents cast their ballots during direct balloting.
When Election Day came, we had already been working long hours, with Bethany having worked the most out of all of us — late into the night and through the weekends. We were tired and ready for the election to be over. However, Bethany rallied her troops, and we proceeded to provide a free and fair election for the people of Otsego. With few hiccups throughout the day and a clean counting process, our ballots were accepted at the County Office and processed accordingly.
Our right to vote is important, and it has cost our country a lot to get to this point. The point where we can freely exercise our Democratic RIGHT to vote. This election, Bethany Benting made it possible for residents of the city of Otsego to exercise that right. Without her, who knows who would have been heard. Thank you, Bethany. You are truly a hero of democracy, and I hope this article will let the residents of Otsego know how lucky they are to have you.
*This account was wholly taken from what I witnessed while assisting with the election.*— A.J. Hannan,
Elk River
