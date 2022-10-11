While visiting the new business, Edge Bar and Boutique, in downtown Elk River last weekend, I began to reflect on memories of the major downtown redevelopment project in the early 2000s which built the space where this beautiful, modern coffee shop is located today.

Granite Shores, which was first dubbed “The Bluff,” was one of two major residential/commercial buildings completed during the redevelopment project. The other was Jackson Square. The downtown River’s Edge Commons Park was also a part of the project; the park dedication fees collected from the development were what made the park financially feasible.

