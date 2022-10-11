While visiting the new business, Edge Bar and Boutique, in downtown Elk River last weekend, I began to reflect on memories of the major downtown redevelopment project in the early 2000s which built the space where this beautiful, modern coffee shop is located today.
Granite Shores, which was first dubbed “The Bluff,” was one of two major residential/commercial buildings completed during the redevelopment project. The other was Jackson Square. The downtown River’s Edge Commons Park was also a part of the project; the park dedication fees collected from the development were what made the park financially feasible.
Space for quality, modern businesses like Edge Bar and Boutique, co-owned by Jennifer Wagner and Nicole Smith, was exactly what I envisioned as the Downtown Riverfront Revitalization Project was underway. Time has shown that these new businesses, as well as, the residential spaces would bring new life to the city’s historic downtown and augment and complement the existing businesses many of which have deep roots in the community.
Talking with Edge owner, Elk River City Councilmember and Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) member Wagner I couldn’t help thinking of former Elk River City Councilmember Larry Toth, who died just a few weeks ago. You see, Larry served as a member of the Elk River HRA during the redevelopment and spent countless hours taking the project from inception to completion along with other HRA members like Stewart Wilson, Louise Kuester, Paul Motin, Jean Lieser and others.
The HRA took on a monumental task wrought with lots of impassioned opposition from business owners and residents concerned that the integrity of Elk River’s historic downtown was being destroyed by the revitalization. But after plenty of blood, sweat and tears, the HRA members courageously rose to the occasion, their plan prevailed, and Elk River residents and visitors are still reaping the benefits 20 years later.
As Elk River mayor at the time, I thanked the then HRA members privately and publicly for their steadfast leadership, dedication and generosity of time and energy. I do so now through this letter in order for them to know the depth of my appreciation for a job well done. I write this tribute posthumously to my dear friend, Larry Toth.
Today, imagining a downtown void of the elements that the Downtown Riverfront Revitalization Project brought to “bricks and mortar” reality is hard to do. And, without it we would not have most of the other subsequent downtown improvements that we now enjoy.
Most likely, we’d have missed out drinking delicious lattes and cappucinos while lounging in the beautiful decor of Edge Bar and Boutique. There are several other quality coffee shops in Elk River, including Dunn Brothers which is also owned by a local resident, that offer excellent caffeine-laden liquids but being able to sip from steaming cups along the banks of the Mississippi River downtown Elk River is something special. — Stephanie Klinzing, former mayor of Elk River
