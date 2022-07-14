by Jim Boyle
Editor
Parents know how tough it can be to pull their kids away from cell phones, tablets and gaming systems like PS5 and XBox One.
So do members of the Sand Dunes Gobblers, the local chapter of the nonprofit National Wild Turkey Federation, and, frankly, it worries them. It’s no secret the numbers are declining, and fewer parents have experience scouting and harvesting turkeys in the woods.
That’s why the group is embracing NWTF’s Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship program, otherwise known as the Jakes program. It’s a program that pairs adult mentors with youth mentees and gives them a chance to go on a hunt on a 2,000-acre swath of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman, thanks to its generous partnership and the support of the Friends of the Wildlife Refuge.
The group will be out marketing the program at the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River this weekend with the help of what looks like a bounce house. Once inside, however, youth are greeted with a chance to shoot BB guns and Nerf-tipped arrows from a bow to see if they can spark an interest. The goal is to fill all the slots of the next Jakes harvest from mid-April to the end of May 2023.
Chapter President Nancy McLaughlin says the group’s hope is to fill all of next year’s slots with mentors and mentees.
She was one of the mentors this past season and will be one of the volunteers staffing the booth at the Sherburne County Fair. She seems to have gotten as much out of the Jakes program as the kids did.
“For me, it’s upping my game,” she said. “I have harvested birds and now it’s taking that level of information I have gained and sharing it.
“To see the light in a kid’s eyes when they hear a turkey, a tom gobble and seeing the coyotes running after it is an amazing experience.”
JAKES program pairs mentors with mentees
David “Meach” Meacham, the Jakes coordinator as well as the special events and donation coordinator for the Sand Dunes Gobblers, joined the group during COVID-19. He had been the chapter president of the Fridley entity, but it disbanded after it couldn’t get any new committee members. That NWTF chapter’s loss was the Sand Dunes Gobblers gain.
“When I moved up here they asked me to come join their committee,” Meacham said.
The Elk River man has been impressed with the local interest and the hope is to grow it.
“We actually had more people interested in mentoring than we had youth interested in hunting,” he said. “Because it didn’t happen last year, it wasn’t on people’s radar. As we got toward the end, I had parents calling me up asking if it was too late.”
It was, even though they only ended up with five youth participants for the week.
“We still considered that a success,” he said. “We had two youth actually harvest turkeys and we had three additional ones that got shots off. Pretty much everyone either heard or saw birds.”
Lance Heineman, an 11-year-old Elk River boy, was one of the hunters to harvest a bird. He had the benefit of a mentor and his father coming alongside him.
He and his dad, Logan Heineman, pheasant hunt quite a bit.
“I’ve taken him small game hunting with a .22 and we do sporting clays as often as we can afford. Lance has been around hunting and guns his whole life,” Logan said.
But Lance had never hunted or harvested a turkey.
Milo Lee loves turkey hunting and passing his passion down to youth
Milo Lee, a 47-year-old St. Michael man, got involved with the Sand Dunes Gobblers after he saw a Facebook post about the youth hunt on the Minnesota turkey hunter’s page. He already had a spot lined up to turkey hunt. but a buddy of his did not.
“I sent him the link to the post, and he contacted Nancy,” Lee said. “During their conversation Nancy mentioned they are in need of additional mentors. My buddy forwarded the message to me, I emailed Nancy and I was signed up to mentor a new hunter.”
Lee went all in.
“The area I was assigned was over 180 acres and none of the other mentors had hunted it in the spring for turkeys before,” he said. “With such a short time to scout and hunt and wanting my mentee to have the best chance to harvest a bird, I went to the land on a Monday and set up some trail cameras. On Wednesday morning I arrived well before sunrise, packed out a popup shelter and chair and set up at the edge of some woods. I wanted to hear and see where the turkeys were, so I knew where to set up the blind for our hunt. I was not disappointed as the turkeys were gobbling all around me at sunrise.”
Lee said he has hunted turkeys for about 10 years and had never had that many turkeys around him.
“I spoke with one mentee’s dad, and we decided to cancel our Friday evening hunt as we both wanted his son to experience the toms (males) gobbling in the morning,” Lee said. “We hunted both Saturday and Sunday from before sunrise until 2 p.m. and the following Friday from noon to sunset. We saw lots of turkeys but they were not interested in our calls or decoys.”
The hunt for Lee’s second mentee (Lance) was almost shortened prematurely, but the results were as good or better. They thought a thunder storm was going to cut their hunt short, They decided to wait out come thunder, lighting and rain rather than trudge across the field.
“I am glad we did because as soon as the rain stopped Lance spotted a hen turkey a couple hundred yards to our left,” Lee said. “The hen slowly made her way to our decoys. That hen stayed in our decoys and made a bunch of calls. After about 15 minutes we heard a tom gobble to our left. We saw it slowly walking into range and what felt like an hour (but was really 15 minutes) it was in range. Lance took aim and with one shot he had his first turkey. All three of us were hooting and hollering in the blind when we saw the tom go down.”
Lance harvested his first turkey.
“It felt pretty cool,” he said. “Actually, it felt really rewarding.”
He wasn’t surprised as much as he was glad he got a bird after investing 80 hours of time with his dad and mentor out in the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.
He said the trip served up lessons on “patience and dedication.”
His dad, Logan, said he was excited for his son.
“He put so much time into getting his turkey, I was going to be disappointed if he hadn’t gotten one. But I tell him all the time, “it’s hunting, not shooting.”
Lance previously got to shoot at a pheasant, but missed after he flinched when he reportedly anticipated the recoil.
“Lance was using my turkey shotgun the day we hunted,” Lee said. “I told Lance that my gun had a special recoil reducing stock and he wouldn’t feel a thing. After we grabbed the bird Lance said the gun kicked a little more than he thought it would.
“That’s when I confessed and told him there was nothing special about the stock.”
Lance’s dad has since joined the Sand Dunes Gobblers.
“I actually joined because I want to help this chapter in all future events,” he said. “Another reason I joined is because I do plan and am excited to bring another youth hunting.”
It’s about more than hunting turkeys for Sand Dunes Gobblers
Lee got involved because he loves turkey hunting and spending time in the blind.
“It’s not just harvesting my own bird, but also seeing a new hunter harvest a bird. I was able to see a total of three hunters take their first bird this year. I get just as excited calling in a turkey for someone else. Most new hunters have never heard a turkey gobble before. The look in their eyes when they hear that first gobble is pretty amazing.”
Meacham and McLaughlin agree.
“There are adults out there that ... see the benefit of getting their kids disconnected from electronics and getting back to nature and just being able to get away from it all,” McLauglin said. “It is calming and relaxing. And it’s so totally different. You’re getting up at 4 in the morning to get your gear ready and sit.
“Seeing birds and hearing the birds and not necessarily the turkeys, but the songbirds and understanding how nature works and connecting that a tree produces acorns and turkeys eat acorns and insects. And to figure out how these birds think. If we don’t get them involved, eventually it will die off. Who will be there to harvest the animals?”
The NWTF, an organization celebrating 50 years, has to be proud of the Gobblers’ efforts, because they focus on the right things related to harvesting turkey. They teach about ethics and sportsmanship among other things.
“It’s important we teach them what ethical hunting is,” McLaughlin said. “In today’s society I feel there’s a disconnect with responsibilities and ownership. There’s a ‘what are you going to do for me,’ attitude. Things like cleaning up after yourself. It’s about being responsible. There are rules in place and there are reasons why.”
An added benefit of the Jakes program is kids often realize there’s another avenue open to them in life. They, too, can mentor younger kids.
“Before doing this, sometimes they had no idea that option was out there,” McLauglin said.
Lee said some of his favorite memories growing up are hunting with his dad.
“To get to be a part of that with Logan and Lance was pretty cool,” Lee said. “I know Lance will never forget the first tom he harvested.”
