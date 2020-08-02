Hartfiel to take post with Tri-CAP

Great River Family Promise’s first director leaves as homeless outreach adapts during COVID-19
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Star News has learned that Great River Family Promise Executive Director Jess Harfiel has resigned after more than seven years at the helm to take a position with Tri-CAP in Waite Park.
Her move comes during a challenging time for the nonprofit provider of emergency housing that uses a rotational model with churches in Sherburne and Wright counties. Hartfiel ran a day center for people with housing instability in Elk River and churches took turns housing these people and their families on evenings and weekends. The pandemic has been hard on the outreach ministry, but not for financial reasons that led to the organization to go on hiatus in September 2016.
The organization emerged stronger than ever in March 2017 and has managed to cultivate continued financial support.
“Money is not the reason we’re struggling,” Hartfiel said.
The pandemic has made it hard to find volunteers when much of its volunteer base is older and more vulnerable, and churches have not been able to house with the onset of COVID-19.
“The pandemic has cut at the heart of what we do,” she said.
The Great River Family Promise has had to alter the way it serves clients, and it has had to look at new models. Its board of directors have been meeting to map out its next steps.
Hartfiel became Great River’s first executive director in December 2012. The organization has served well over 200 children and their families, Hartfiel estimated.
“I embraced this job for more than seven years, and I’m really proud about that,” she said. “I thought I’d be here until my youngest child graduated from high school, but this opportunity came up.”
She has been hired as a director of client services for Tri-CAP and will continue to serve people in this area.
“I’m really excited about that,” she said.
Hartfiel recently completed a master’s degree in ministry leadership. She said she’s not interested in becoming a pastor but wants some day to do ministry work with her husband.
“I’m a Christian and I go with the flow,” Hartfiel said. “Tri-CAP is where I am being led at the moment.”
The Star News will continue to follow this developing story.
