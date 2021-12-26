The Elk River Economic Development Authority hired Hardin Companies on Dec. 20 to serve as a commercial broker to represent four EDA properties.
Three submissions were received in response to the request for proposals for broker services, which was issued in October.
Dan Tveite, the chairman of the EDA, and Commissioner Garrett Christianson and Brent O’Neil, the city’s director of economic development, held a virtual meeting with the three interested parties, and they concluded Partners Real Estate MN, doing business as Hardin Companies, was their preferred choice.
Christianson and Tveite commented on Ryan Hardin’s competitive price, and they also noted he did the best job of directly answering questions and the passion he has for his work came across in the interview.
After hearing from O’Neil, Christianson and Tveite, the EDA supported the recommendation to enter a one-year contract with Hardin Companies in order to spring the firm loose come January.
Hardin, who lives in Ramsey, told commissioners he grew up in the area. His real estate business began in 2008 and quickly expanded into marketing bank-owned assets, property management and commercial real estate.
“We left a national chain about four years ago to start our own (firm) focusing on the north metro area,” he said. “We’re very familiar with the market.”
There is no direct impact on the EDA’s operating budget. Costs associated with the agreement would be deducted from the proceeds of land sales.
The properties the EDA is interested in selling include:
• 12.1 acres at 17610 Tyler St.
• 4.7 acres 10835 170th Ave.
• 3 acres at 13566 185th Ave. and 13530 185th Ave.
The Hardin Companies also noted in its application properties not in the RFP, like the ones at Main Street and Gates Avenue being marketed by the Elk River HRA and two more EDA sites.
