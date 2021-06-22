Harbor Freight Tools has announced it will open a new store in Rogers this summer.

The business is expected to bring 25 to 30 new jobs to the area. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Rogers, MN”.

The new store will be located at 20870 Rogers Drive. Construction has begun.

The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company.

Harbor Freight Tools opened its first store in 1980. Today the company has 1,100 stores across the country and opens two new stores every week.

