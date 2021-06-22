Harbor Freight Tools has announced it will open a new store in Rogers this summer.
The business is expected to bring 25 to 30 new jobs to the area. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Rogers, MN”.
The new store will be located at 20870 Rogers Drive. Construction has begun.
The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company.
Harbor Freight Tools opened its first store in 1980. Today the company has 1,100 stores across the country and opens two new stores every week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.