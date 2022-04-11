(TO BE INCLUDED IN THE HAPPENINGS COLUMN, visit erstarnews.com. In the menu bar under Submission Forms, select Happenings Submission. Happenings is open to nonprofit organizations based within the boundaries of School District 728 to list one-time events. Deadline for Saturday’s paper is 10 a.m. Wednesday.)
Learn about energy conservation
Tuesday, April 12, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Elk River Senior Activity Center located within Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River. Learn about energy conservation and more from the City of Elk River’s Environmental Coordinator, Amanda Erickson. Topics include: energy conservation, ERMU rebates, organics recycling, recycling, and garbage. There will be a Q and A session. Register at 763-635-4500 by April 11. Free to attend.
Meadowvale Cemetery Association Annual Meeting
Tuesday, April 12, 7-8:30 p.m. Home of Ron and D’Ette Vassar, 13575 231st Ave., Elk River. We will be planning the cemetery cleanup and the Memorial Day service, along with conducting the regular business of the association. Contact Tom Thompson at 763-441-1110 for more information.
Traveling Naturalist: Learn about Churchill, Manitoba through the seasons
Thursday, April 14, 10-11 a.m. Elk River Senior Activity Center located within Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River. Traveling Naturalist, Melonie Shipman will talk about the remote Canadian community of Churchill, Manitoba, known as the Polar Bear Capital of the World, Beluga Whale Capital of the World, Bird Watchers Paradise, and the best place to see the Aurora Borealis. Learn about these unique nature experiences, why they happen and will they continue as the climate changes. Register by April 12 at 763-635-4500. $5 members, $17 non members
Bingo
Thursday, April 14, 1:30-3 p.m. Elk River Senior Activity Center located within Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River. Enjoy a fun hour of playing bingo and have the chance of winning great prizes. We will have a special guest bingo caller from Guardian Angels Senior Services. A variety of delicious treats will be served after bingo. Register by April 13 at 763-635-4500. $5 members, $17 non members
Posture and osteoporosis workshop
Friday, April 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Elk River Senior Activity Center located within Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River. Learn simple techniques to improve posture and stand straighter. In this workshop, you will do exercises to help flatten the upper back, unround shoulders and flatten your midsection. Learn how to reduce the risk of osteoporosis and related injuries and how to regain bone mass. The latest research findings on nutrition, minerals and trace minerals for bone health will be discussed. Instructor is best selling author, speaker and wellness consultant Janice Novak. Wear loose, comfortable clothing. Register at 763-635-4500 by April 14. $5 members, $17 non members
