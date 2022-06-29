Participants will create a rope hanging rainbow nine inches high and a mini wall hanging woven on a loom in new classes being offered this summer through District 728 Community Education.

•Hanging Rainbow: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 14. Elk River High School. $35.

•Hanging Rainbow: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Rogers Middle School. $35.

•Mini Wall Hanging: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Elk River High School. $39.

•Mini Wall Hanging: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Rogers Middle School. $39.

For more information or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

