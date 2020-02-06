by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Two people who allegedly had stolen handguns in their backpacks at Ivan Sand Community High School in Elk River are facing felony charges.

Police had been called to the school at 1232 School St. on Jan. 31. Authorities had received information that a student may be in possession of firearms. When Cole Samuel Tran, 18, of Otsego, consented to a search, a Glock handgun with a loaded magazine was allegedly found inside his backpack, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.

The weapon had been stolen in an incident in Elk River, the complaint alleged.

A second student was also believed to be in possession of a weapon and when an officer searched Marshall Allen Holte’s backpack, he allegedly found a black handgun inside, according to the criminal complaint. That firearm had been stolen in an incident in Hutchinson, the complaint alleged.

Holte, 19, of Big Lake, was charged with dangerous weapon on school property and receiving stolen property, both felonies.

Tran was charged with the same two felonies plus a third related to firearm possession.

