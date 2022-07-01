Hamel Rodeo partners with MN Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation

Children of Hamel Rodeo cowboys and cowgirls ride at the Hamel Rodeo. The rodeo is partnering with the Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation to raise money for families of children undergoing cancer treatment. Photo by Bob Hosker.
When the Hamel Rodeo stampedes into town July 7-10, it will do it with a new partner: the Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation.
On the Thursday, July 7, night of rodeo, $1 from each ticket sold will go towards the foundation.
The foundation raises funds for families with kids undergoing cancer treatment.
Family expenses often get forgotten when money is raised for youth with cancer, said Rob Hed, past president of the Hamel Lions Club and a past Lions district governor.
“The main thing (for the foundation) is to help with travel expenses for families that must travel for their child’s treatment,” he said. Money raised goes toward gift cards for fuel, food and lodging, and other needs the family might have.
Sometimes siblings of the child undergoing cancer are overlooked in the care of the sick child, and foundation monies can be used for them, too, said Jeannine McDonald, chairperson of the foundation.
“There might be needs the other siblings have, and the foundation can help meet those needs,” she said, noting that sometimes parents aren’t able to work because of caring for their sick child, which makes their need even greater.
A portion of the foundation’s funds will go to the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Clinic for research.
Rodeo, and more specifically, the Hamel Rodeo, is a wonderful alliance for the foundation, both Hed and McDonald said. As far as Hed is aware, the Hamel Rodeo is the only rodeo to host a Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation night.
McDonald is excited about it.
“It’s such a great partnership,” she said. “Kids love rodeos, and people love donating to a good cause.”
Hed agrees with McDonald. “We are thrilled to work with the rodeo. Our goal is to have a sell-out crowd on the Thursday night of rodeo.”
