Hal Stewart has been named Elk River’s latest Volunteer of the Month.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Stewart for his commitment to bettering the community.
He plays an active role in enhancing Elk River’s outdoor spaces, serving as a park steward at William H. Houlton Conservation Area, a member of the Woodland Trails Regional Park Advisory Committee and as a Sherburne County Citizen Pruner.
Stewart works alongside nonprofit organization Friends of the Mississippi River and volunteers at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge — not to mention he’s a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross.
Each month Dietz recognizes individuals for their outstanding volunteer efforts. Learn more about award eligibility and submit a nomination form by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
