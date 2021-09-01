Benefit for Mike Schneider gives stunt guitarist “Happy” even more mojo to continue his battle with cancer
by Jim Boyle
Editor
A little lightning, storms that mostly skirted the stage at Rockwoods in Otsego on Aug. 22, combined with the pyrotechnics and high-octane energy of Hairball to make for one joyous and raucous celebration.
The music community and fans came together for a benefit for Michael “Happy” Schneider, the stunt guitarist for the rock institution Hairball. He was diagnosed in 2018 with stage 3 esophageal cancer.
He continues to battle the ups and downs and is more committed than ever to keep up the fight.
He hit the ground running to fight for his life. He has undergone six chemotherapy treatments and 28 radiation treatments. This was followed up by an esophagostomy surgery and another six rounds of chemo. He was considered in remission for almost two years before the cancer returned.
Schneider addressed the crowd before he turned the stage over to his friend Chainsaw and the band Slave Raider.
“It’s nice to know I’m not going to have to worry about medical bills,” he said, before thanking the Hairball crew and a litany of people, noting he could not name everyone as the list was too long. “We played 15 of the last 17, and one of the days was driving to Pittsburgh. That’s our idea of a day off.”
The event started at 2 p.m. with two stages. Pork Chop, Rising Force, Arena, the 70s Magic Sunshine Band and the Fabulous Armadillos performed on the big stage in the afternoon. Lightning moved in shortly before 7 p.m. and the show had to be paused. Stormy skies moved out and the only casualty was a single bank of lights on the stage that didn’t keep anyone from seeing what they came for.
Slave Raider warmed up the crowd for Hairball and special guests Kat Perkins and Chase Ovation. The band did sets involving the music of numerous ‘80s hair bands, including Kiss, Van Halen, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Motley Crue, Quiet Riot and Ozzy Ozbourne. Perkins did a Stevie Nicks tune, and Chase did Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
Rain returned as if on cue as Hairball played tribute to Ozzy Ozbourne with its rendition of “No More Tears.” The skies opened up and it poured as Happy and the rest of Hairball finished the last song, “Crazy Train.”
After the show, he disappeared behind the stage and emerged to greet fans as they stood in the rain, still full of excitement.
Asked by the Star News how he was feeling after making a victory lap along the perimeter of the fence line at the edge of the VIP section: “I feel loved,” he said. “I feel ready to keep fighting.”
Happy introduced close friend, Chainsaw, of Slave Raider
“We’re about to have some more magical moments,” Schneider said after the initial lightning storm moved out and before turning the microphone over to his wife, Mandy, who was holding Hunter, one of the couple’s two sons. The other son is Chace.
“These are my reasons (to fight),” he said. “(They and) my parents are the reasons.
“And then I thought about all you people. When I think about it there’s so many good things. There’s no stopping in me at all, all right.”
Mandy told the crowd of thousands that they have a hard time asking for help “and without even having to ask for help this entire event was put on.”
She offered a huge thank you to the community, volunteers, silent auction bidders and the “people who spent the entire day with us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
The people closest to the Schneiders and many of his fans gave willingly of their time to help. For Sharon Crooker it was more than that.
“The biggest is Michael and Mandy are friends, and I have walked these miles myself,” she said. “My husband was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and our friends put together a benefit for us, which was extremely helpful in the months that came after. I want to do whatever I can to help their situation.”
It meant the world to Schneider to have his friends do this. Schneider and Mike Findling have been friends and business partners for 30-some years. They played together in the band Slave Raider. Findling now serves as a manager and agent of Hairball.
Findling told the Star News it has been important to him to show Schneider his appreciation for all he has done.
“He’s a friend, companion and business partner,” he said. “I love him.”
The feelings appear to be quite mutual.
“This is very special to me,” Schneider said on Aug. 22 before turning the stage over to Chainsaw. “Without further adieu — and thank God, some of the dew passed us by — I present to you Chainsaw.”
Findling whipped the crowd into a frenzy, and even took a swipe at cancer when he took out a real chainsaw to take down a cancer sign.
Hairball finished the show with its signature show that captures the highlights of an era that included lots of hair and make-up.
More on Happy
Michael “Happy” Schneider began his love for music when he was in the third grade. Bad Trash was his first band in grade school. They recorded songs on cassettes and sold them to the neighbors. He also threw a ticketed show or two in his parent’s basement. His first professional band was called Nightmare. When they were 14 years old they played their first big gig at a high school dance.
Since then, Schneider has played in numerous bands including Slave Raider, The Dead Cowboys, UKI, Fozzy and Jet Screamer. As a member of Hairball, he is one of the longest standing performers for the band. He has toured across the country and internationally to Brazil, Mexico and London.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.