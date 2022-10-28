A family of angels recognized at annual celebration and dinner
Guardian Angels Senior Services thanked and honored donors and supporters at the annual Family of Angels Celebration Dinner held on Oct. 13 at Rockwoods Event Center.
Pat Hackman, Guardian Angels’ director of fund development, shared her gratitude with the donors and Legacy Society members for their contributions over the past year, which allowed Guardian Angels to:
•Build a drive-under canopy at the Care Center to create a safer entrance and protection from the elements for residents, staff and guests.
•Install putting greens at Riverview Landing and Guardian Angels By The Lake locations that promote resident and family interaction.
•Provide and install Journey memory boxes at the assisted living memory care units doors so residents can easily identify their apartments.
•Replace outdated senior dining kitchen equipment with new appliances and surfaces that will allow for energy- and labor-saving meal preparation.
Traci Larson, president/CEO, shared her reflections of giving based on 2 Corinthians 9:6-8. “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”
She also shared that as a nonprofit organization, Guardian Angels Senior Services has supported local seniors in great need. In the last two years alone, Guardian Angels has provided $1.12 million in financial support for assisted living and memory care residents through its Elderly Waiver program.
The celebration was capped off with Dennis and Cheryl Wold receiving the 2022 Guardian Angels Life Enhancement Award, which celebrates their dedication, vision and advocacy toward furthering the Guardian Angels mission of providing exceptional health care, housing, and supportive services to seniors and their families in the spirit of Christ’s love.
For more information about helping to support Guardian Angels, visit guardianangelsmn.org.
