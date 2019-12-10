The year was 1999 and the world was busy testing for Y2K computer bugs and planning millennium parties. A postage stamp was 33 cents and “Spongebob Squarepants” premiered on cable TV. It was also the year that Guardian Angels by the Lake opened with 60 assisted living apartment homes on the shores of Lake Orono in Elk River.
At the time it was the first assisted living location in the community and even the surrounding areas. Guardian Angels by the Lake eventually added a two-story memory care addition as this need became increasingly prevalent.
Guardian Angels by the Lake celebrated its 20th anniversary on Nov. 20. The facility continues to be a warm and inviting home to many seniors in need of assisted living and memory care housing. Residents can enjoy an afternoon on the front porch or spend time in one of the beautiful outdoor or indoor gardens. There are spiritual, social, recreational, and educational programs for residents to be involved in every day of the week. The building recently received an extensive interior renovation with a fresh update.
Guardian Angels by the Lake carries the Confident Choices for Senior Living designation from LeadingAge Minnesota and was voted “2019 Star News Reader’s Choice” for Best Assisted Living.
“A lot of things have changed in the last 20 years, like seniors living longer and requiring higher levels of care,” said Rick Huntington, Guardian Angels by the Lake administrator. “But one of the things that remains the same is the commitment of Guardian Angels to provide exceptional health care, housing and support services to those in need.”
