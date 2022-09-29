by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County is looking at a $1,464,161 contribution to public library services in the county in 2023.
That’s up $103,866 or 7.636% over a year earlier.
Karen Pundsack, executive director of the Great River Regional Library (GRRL), went over the library’s budget in a presentation to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Total 2023 budget for GRRL will be $10,037,510, a 3.14% increase from 2022.
GRRL is a six-county library system headquartered in St. Cloud consisting of 32 libraries and one to-go site in Sherburne, Wright, Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Todd counties. The libraries in Sherburne County are located in Elk River, Becker and Big Lake.
Pundsack said the Elk River Library is the second-largest location in the GRRL system and “a showpiece.” It is located at 13020 Orono Parkway.
Sherburne County funds about 14% of GRRL’s budget. The county’s contribution is determined by a formula that is based on one-third net tax capacity, one-third number of borrowers in the county, and one-third county population, Pundsack said. Planned budget support from member counties in 2023 ranges from 3.56% (Todd County) to 23.69% (Stearns County).
Pundsack said Sherburne County’s library funding has been pretty stable over the last 10 years.
Sherburne County’s $1.4 million in library funding planned in 2023 amounts to $15.01 per capita. The average contribution for all GRRL counties is $15.28 per capita.
“What we’re very proud about at Great River is because we have one budget across six counties we have a lot of efficiencies built in. Because our cities provide our buildings and we don’t have to pay rent on all 32 locations — we’re just leasing space for those headquarters operations — we’re able to operate our region at about half of what it costs to run a library across the state,” Pundsack said. “We’re very proud of the level of service we’re able to offer in regards to the number of taxpayer dollars that go to support it.”
GRRL recently updated its strategic plan and Pundsack said the library’s priorities are literacy, access, library awareness and operational excellence.
Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe, of Princeton, has served on the GRRL’s 15-member Board of Trustees for six years and is the board’s past president.
The board is comprised of representatives from all six member counties.
Other local members include Jayne Dietz and Mary Eberley, both of Elk River.
Internet service coming to Elk River Library parking lot
Pundsack outlined some of the new developments at GRRL, such as an effort to expand internet services in the parking lots of a number of libraries 24/7, including at the libraries in Elk River, Big Lake and Becker.
“It will be much stronger than just sitting outside the library window and trying to pick up that signal,” Pundsack said. The project is funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). She said they hope to complete the project by February or earlier if the equipment arrives.
Sherburne County Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski said she’s happy some enhanced internet service will soon be available at the libraries. She said she’s seen young people sitting on the ground outside the Big Lake Library, trying to get internet service to do their homework.
In other library developments:
• GRRL’s Wifi2GO project continues to expand. It allows people to check out internet hot spots at the library. “That project was originally, I think, six hot spots in Pierz, pre-pandemic. We are now up to 300 hot spots across the region and they are available at all 32 locations,” Pundsack said. She said the hot spots can be checked out for up to three weeks and used at home.
• The library services coordinator in Big Lake and Becker, who oversees the day-to-day operation, was promoted to a regional job. GRRL is looking to fill that position.
• GRRL partners with the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River on a class called Parenting Inside Out, a parenting skills training program created for incarcerated parents.
• Free food is distributed at library locations across the region through the nonprofit Every Meal. “Many of our locations have free food, no questions asked, available at the library which has been fantastic,” Pundsack said.
Great River Regional Library funding per capita, by county
Benton.........................$13.42
Morrison......................$15.46
Sherburne...................$15.01
Stearns........................$14.96
Todd............................$14.12
Wright.........................$16.53
All GRRL counties.........$15.28
Source: Great River Regional Library
