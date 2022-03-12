We, the undersigned organizations, join Sanctuary and Resistance to Injustice (SARI) in calling for an immediate end to immigrant detention in Sherburne County.
The Sherburne County jail contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is inhumane and unjustly targets immigrant communities of Minnesota. The contract implies that Sherburne County residents support the unjust detention and deportation of those detained in Sherburne County in exchange for the financial gain the ICE contract provides Sherburne County. We, the undersigned organizations, support the termination of ICE detentions in Sherburne County. We do not support the inhumane acts outlined in the contract nor do we support the message it sends to our immigrant friends, families and loved ones. We, therefore, urge Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott and the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners to immediately:
•Abandon all plans to expand or renew the current contract with ICE.
•Phase out the existing contract and release, not transfer, all currently detained immigrants.
•Resolve that Sherburne County law enforcement will pledge they will no longer collaborate with or detain individuals on behalf of ICE.
Thank you for taking immediate action to address this urgent issue. —Nancy Hassett, SARI on behalf of SARI and the following groups:
•Minnesota Council of Churches
•Episcopal Church in Minnesota
•Disciples Public Presence of the Upper Midwest Region (Disciples of Christ)
•Minneapolis Area Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America
•The Center for Victims of Torture
•Communities United Against Police Brutality
•Decriminalizing Communities Coalition MN
•Educators Against ICE
•Filipinx for Immigrant Rights and Racial Justice
•MN Immigrant Movement
•MN Immigrant Rights Action Committee
•Interfaith Coalition On Immigration
•ISAIAH
•No Cages MN
•ReleaseMN8
•Violence Free Minnesota
•Voices for Racial Justice
•Women’s March MN
•DFL Benton-Sherbume-Wright (BSW) DFL SD31 and DFL SD30
•El Loro Mexican Restaurant Big Lake, MN
•Women Against Military Madness
•Minnesota Conference United Church of Christ
•Mayflower United Church of Christ Immigration Team
•Fe y Justida
•Basilica of St. Mary Immigration Support Ministry
•Interfaith Committee for Migrant Justice, Twin Ports
•Plymouth Congregational Church
•Province St. Cloud Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
•Unidos
•Robbinsdale Parkway United Church of Christ
•Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee
•Peace and Justice Committee of Twin Cities Friends Meeting
•Congregation Bet Shalom
•All Saints Lutheran Church of Cottage Grove, MN Task Force in Support of Immigrants
•Immigration Team, Minnesota Unitarian Universalist Social Justice AlIiance
•First Universalist Church Minneapolis - Sanctuary and Resistance Immigrant Welcoming Working Group
•Minneapolis Sanctuary & Resistance Task Force of Spirit of St. Stephen’s Catholic Community
•Valley Community Presbyterian Church Immigration Task Force
•Welcome The Stranger Ministry of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
•Justice Commission of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates, St. Paul
•Social Concerns of Catholic Charities, Diocese of St. Cloud
