Rare Disease Day was Feb. 28, 2023. On that day, I, along with approximately 60 other members of the National MPS Society, met virtually with Senate and House staff members from Minnesota and Michigan to advocate on the behalf of children and adults afflicted with lysosomal disorders. As the parent of seven children, two sons are part of the 30 million people in the U.S. suffering from a rare disease; it is important that our voices continue to be heard on their behalf.
We advocates do this because it is most important to keep legislators aware of the funding required to assist this community. The pharmaceutical industry will not fund research in rare diseases because there is a small number of patients who will buy the drug, making it not financially attractive profitability-wise to research – let alone produce. All therapies and medicines currently available to the rare disease community resulted from federal-government-funded research at the National Institute of Health (NIH). This NIH-funded research is a lifeline and hope for patients suffering from rare diseases that a better quality of pain-free life and maybe a cure might be realized in the future.
My sons, Chikara and Mishima Padilla, are afflicted with mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, or Hunter syndrome. There is no cure for their very rare genetic disorder. Since December 2006, both boys have needles inserted into their chests once a week for a seven-hour infusion to receive the enzyme that their bodies do not produce. This enzyme breaks down the waste product from long-chained sugars in order for it to be excreted through the cell wall. Without that enzyme, the waste product is trapped within the cell and creates toxicity, which kills the cell. They will need weekly infusions for the rest of their lives. The impact this disorder has had on their lives has resulted in limited range of motion in all of their extremities, stamina hindrances, breathing issues, and several surgeries with positive and negligible outcomes. They have worn hearing aids since before they started school. The physical hardships that they have dealt with since birth, and the extenuating difficulties on our family and others nationwide who also deal with children with such debilitating genetic disorders, have been immense.
I hope others will take the opportunity to contact our legislators and voice support for acts and funding that help rare disease patients, like my children, so they have a chance for treatment and a potential cure one day. To learn more about MPS and ML, please visit www.mpssociety.org. You can also make tax-deductible donations through this organization to assist in this cause. — David Alan Padilla, Princeton
