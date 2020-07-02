City, township agree to share costs on combination fire station-community center
Officials from Zimmerman and Livonia Township broke ground on June 24 at the corner of Sherburne County Road 4 and County Road 46. Council Member Jay Whiting offered a few comments before he and Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay, Fire Chief Ryan Maloney and Livonia Township Supervisors Butch Hass and Kevin Hiller dug in. Past and present firefighters also posed for pictures. Photos by Jim Boyle
