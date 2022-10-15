Gregg Felber challenges Mark Swanson for Sherburne County Commissioner District 3:

Gregg Felber
Address: 25409 189th St. NW, Big Lake
Family: Wife - Anne Felber, Daughter and son-in-law - Catherine and David Wokson
Education: Associate of Arts from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Bachelor of Science in Sociology/Criminal Justice from Winona State University, Graduate Certificate in Cultural Resource Management Archaeology from St. Cloud State University.
Age: 61
1. Previous experience in elected office:
I have been on the Orrock Township Board since 2020. I am the Orrock Township representative to the Big Lake Fire Board and the Zimmerman/Livonia Fire Board. I am on the Orrock Township Ordinance Committee.
2. Previous civic and community involvement:
I have spent most of my adult life in public service. I was in the Wisconsin and Minnesota Army National Guard. I was a Hennepin County Deputy Sheriff for 25 years and a part-time officer for the City of Corcoran after I retired from Hennepin County in 2012. I worked part time for the Department of Defense, Minneapolis Entrance Processing Station as a test administrator after I retired from Hennepin County. I started teaching Minnesota hunter safety courses in 2006, and I still do. I was on the Board of the Minnesota Rodeo Association for nine years.
3. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Sherburne County Board?
I am interested in the development of the new county Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Changes in the zoning policies have resulted in undue restrictions on private land use. For example, we were able to build two pole frame buildings on our property when we moved here without having to go to the Township Board, the County Planning Board, and the commissioners for permission. I would like to ease these restrictions and shorten the process. I would like to get a new highway bridge built over the Mississippi River. I want to ensure our first responders have the tools they need.
4. There will be a significant turnover on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners with two of its members not seeking reelection. What skills do you have in working with others to reach consensus on polarizing issues, and, at the end of the day, be able to work well together in the future? Provide an example if you can.
As a Deputy Sheriff and Police Officer I regularly negotiated conflicts between family members, neighbors, and others. Successful conflict negotiation is an essential skill as a road deputy. I was involved in the very beginning of the Minnesota Rodeo Association. While I was on the board, we managed to balance the concerns of the contestants who compete at the rodeo, rodeo contractors who provide the stock and equipment and the rodeo committees who paid for the rodeo. These concerns often conflict. While I was on the board the Minnesota Rodeo Association grew to an organization that had hundreds of members.
5. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from county advisory commissions and the administration.
When making decisions about Sherburne County Policy and Procedures, I believe that input from individual residents, constituent groups, advisory groups and county administrative staff is important.
The key component is to try to create policy that benefits the largest percentage of the Sherburne County citizens possible without creating excessive complications for other citizens or groups. Balancing my own views with the input of others is essential. I have been attending the County Board meetings, workshops and other meetings related to county board issues since I filed for office. My views on some subjects have changed somewhat as I gain more insight. If I am elected, the decisions I make will not be contrary to my core principles, but it is fair to say my viewpoint on lesser matters can change with appropriate information.
6. What previous decisions of the Sherburne County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
There is a property up by Elk Lake that the county is acquiring for a park. Increased public lake access and recreation opportunities are beneficial for Sherburne residents. The board has decided to use grants and money from a fund that was created by companies that brought their garbage to the now closed trash to energy facility in Elk River. The companies were required to pay into this Ash Fund. Creative funding can be used to gain benefits for residents from funds that were already collected rather than tax increases. The County Board has also negotiated a three-year contract with the sheriff’s office correctional employees. This will help to ensure that employees in hard to fill positions will be retained.
I did not approve of the Sherburne County Board decision in 2020 to not pass a Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution. Wright County had passed the same resolution without hesitation.
7. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
Sherburne County should regularly compare pay and benefits to other area government employers to be certain that we are offering competitive or slightly better compensation. Sherburne County should also strive to ensure that county employees know that they are valued by the administration for their efforts on behalf Sherburne County residents. Employees need to know that the administration hears their concerns. Employees also need an administration that speaks with them not to them. As a former employee of the largest county in Minnesota I know that one of the major complaints from employees is lack of communication with upper administration.
8. What would you like to be able to say about Sherburne County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
In 10 years, I would like to able to say that Sherburne County, working in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Transportation has completed a new bridge over the Mississippi River to reduce traffic flow across the Elk River bridge and the Monticello bridge. I would like to able to say that the bridge was completed primarily with funding from Federal Infrastructure grants and State of Minnesota grant funding. I would like to able to say the location of the new bridge successfully alleviated the traffic congestion that was being in experienced in the mid-2020s.
9. What should be the role of Sherburne County to spur economic development in the county?
Sherburne County should remain focused on creating a welcoming environment for economic development. Sherburne County should make sure our zoning regulations are conducive to promoting business development for businesses of all sizes. I would like to promote more home-based businesses.
I believe that with the post-COVID lockdown, change to a larger remote workforce that a wider variety of home-based cottage businesses would not only be viable but very desirable. I would like to ensure that we can maintain reliable local energy sources that are essential for large manufacturing or large scale Information Technology concerns.
10. The demands on health and human services have increased, and the need for increased staffing is expected to continue. What factors will you consider when making your decision whether to approve such requests?
Much of health of health and human services are driven by federal and state mandates. Frequently these mandates are not funded by the state or federal legislation that requires them. We need to do our best to provide quality services even with the challenges created by these mandates. We need to ensure that our programs are producing the desired results. We need to make sure we maintain manageable caseloads to alleviate burnout and achieve positive results from our programs. We must do the best we can in face of the challenges these mandates can present.
11. Many of the challenges facing the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington, D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Sherburne County’s course?
I briefly discussed unfunded mandates in the last question. One of the recurring themes that I have heard while attending the Commissioner’s meetings these last few months is that the county struggles with unfunded mandates. When state or federal law requires the county to enact a new policy or program but does not provide funding for the new program or policy it puts additional burdens on the county property tax structure. Residents from all counties in Minnesota who are concerned about rising property taxes need to let their state and federal legislators know that unfunded mandates must stop.
12. Why should people elect you? I think people should vote for me because I have always been a person who is willing to take on the hard jobs. I have spent many years in public service. I am ready to take on what is very much a full-time public service job. Since the day I filed I have been attending meetings and workshops to gain insight into the actual requirements of the job. I have been door-knocking and going to events to introduce myself and get feedback on issues from residents. I will continue to work hard for the residents of Sherburne County.
