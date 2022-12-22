“Read for a Better World,” Great River Regional Library’s 2023 Winter Reading Program, begins Monday, Jan. 2, and runs through Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The program provides incentives for readers to settle into winter reading habits. It is designed primarily for teens and adults and is open to anyone in the sixth grade or older. Each of the 32 branch libraries in the Great River Regional Library system, including the Elk River Library, will have prize drawings for participants. Register for the program at a branch library, online at griver.beanstack.org, or on the Beanstack Tracker app.
Readers can log their winter reading either using a log from their library or the tracker app, Beanstack.
By downloading and using the app, readers can keep track of their reading, get book recommendations, and earn online badges to help make reading a habit. Count each day you spend reading, so any amount of daily reading will make participants eligible for online badges and prizes. Branches will have drawings for special “Read for a Better World” mugs at the end of the program.
The library’s first Winter Reading Program took place in 2004, and participation has increased every year since. Many of the region’s libraries now schedule special events to support the program and encourage winter reading. Visit events.griver.org to see the full events calendar.
Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties. Great River Regional Library supplies the residents of central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, and information services.
