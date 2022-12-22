“Read for a Better World,” Great River Regional Library’s 2023 Winter Reading Program, begins Monday, Jan. 2, and runs through Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The program provides incentives for readers to settle into winter reading habits. It is designed primarily for teens and adults and is open to anyone in the sixth grade or older. Each of the 32 branch libraries in the Great River Regional Library system, including the Elk River Library, will have prize drawings for participants. Register for the program at a branch library, online at griver.beanstack.org, or on the Beanstack Tracker app.

Load comments