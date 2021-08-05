by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Great River Regional Library, an entity which includes the Elk River Library, is looking at abolishing late fees for overdue books and materials.
GRRL began moving in the direction of getting rid of fines when it eliminated children’s late fees in 2019. Now, library officials are interested in expanding on that idea.
In a presentation Tuesday to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on GRRL’s budget, Amy Anderson, GRRL accounting coordinator, said fines are a declining revenue source and are not guaranteed.
“The goals of expanding this idea are to reduce financial barriers that may prevent patrons from accessing library materials, and to increase the amount of time our staff spends assisting library users in a positive way,” Anderson said.
GRRL does not yet have a fines-free policy in place, but will be researching how other libraries have implemented it.
“We just know we want to do it and we have a budget that will support it, so the next step will be figuring out how we roll that out,” said GRRL Executive Director Karen Pundsack.
While fines could go away in the future, if people don’t bring books back at some point, they would be billed for them.
Hennepin County Library, meanwhile, is one library that has already made the fines-free move. It announced in March that it was eliminating late fines for overdue materials. In a press release, Hennepin County Library said it was joining a growing number of institutions across the nation that are removing financial barriers to library service.
The measure was approved by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners as part of the library’s 2021 operating budget.
“We don’t fund our libraries based on the mistakes of others,” Library Director Chad Helton said. “Our purpose is to share information — not generate revenue.”
Ending fines for overdue items doesn’t mean Hennepin County Library materials are free to keep. Patrons are still responsible for the replacement cost of unreturned or lost items. An item is considered unreturned 41 days after its due date.
Other Minnesota libraries have also taken steps to get rid of overdue fees, including the St. Paul Public Library system and the Washington County Library as well as libraries in Rochester, Duluth, and Winona, according to the Minnesota Library Association and the Urban Libraries Council.
New Story Stroll program: ‘Genius’
In other library initiatives, Pundsack said they hope to expand open hours at most libraries across the region, including in Big Lake and Becker.
She also said that the Story Stroll program, new this year, has been very positive.
Sherburne County, GRRL and the Elk River Parks Department partnered to bring the Story Strolls to area parks this summer. Each participating park has a deconstructed a children’s book along a trail. The pages of the book are in a stand and lined up in page order, so visitors can read while they stroll.
Participating parks are Grams Regional Park in Zimmerman, Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River, Oak Savanna Park in Becker and Bridgeview Park in Big Lake.
County Board Chair Raeanne Danielowski said she’s heard a lot of positive feedback about it, adding, “Whoever thought of that idea — genius.”
The Story Strolls end Aug. 8.
Sherburne County helps fund libraries
GRRL provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Sherburne, Benton, Morrison, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties.
The GRRL Board of Trustees, which is chaired by Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe, adopted a 2022 budget of $9.7 million in July.
Anderson, GRRL accounting coordinator, said the majority of GRRL’s operating and capital funding comes from the six counties it serves. Sherburne County is slated to contribute $1,360,295 in 2022, up $33 from a year earlier.
