Back by popular demand, Great River Regional Library is hosting a library card design contest.
Artists of all ages are invited to submit designs for new library cards. Anyone living in GRRL’s service area may enter. Artwork will be judged based on creativity, design, and how well the message of “Explore... Learn... Connect...” is communicated. If selected, the design will be featured on a limited-edition GRRL library card later this year.
There will be three winners, a youth (ages 0-12), a teen (ages 13-19) and an adult (ages 20 and up) designed card. One submission per person. A submission form is available for download at https://tinyurl.com/y6lfxuv9 or pick one up from your local library. Design parameters can also be recreated on a blank page.
Deadline to submit is Aug. 31.
