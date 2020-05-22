As part of the Great Northern Trail sanitary forcemain project, the Great Northern Trail in Elk River was closed starting May 18. Led by Waste Management Inc. in cooperation with the city of Elk River, this project consists of the construction of a wastewater conveyance system from the Elk River Landfill to the city’s wastewater collection system.
The landfill is located at the northern Elk River city limits, with wastewater that consists of leachate — a rain and snow melt that filters through the contents of the landfill and up until now has been captured and stored in on-site tanks and hauled to the Elk River Wastewater Treatment Plant. This project will construct a new lift (pump) station on the landfill site; wastewater will be pumped through a new dual-lined wastewater pipe (beneath the Great Northern Trail) to a second new lift station at 221st Avenue, where it will then enter the city’s wastewater collection system for treatment as regulated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The wastewater forcemain will be constructed using direction drilling methods in order to minimize disturbance to the Great Northern Trail’s surface. However, due to heavy construction presence in the area, the trail is temporarily closed to all pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The trail will reopen in segments as construction progresses from the southern end (near Meadowvale Elementary School) to the north, with full reopening slated for fall 2020.
Bolton and Menk, the company overseeing the project, will provide weekly updates to those who sign up for email notifications at https://clients.bolton-menk.com/elkriverlandfill/. Additional project details including a map of the impacted area can be found on the city’s website.
